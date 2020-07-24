Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: UFP Industries (UFPI), Teck Resources (TECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UFP Industries (UFPI) and Teck Resources (TECK) with bullish sentiments.

UFP Industries (UFPI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Reuben Garner maintained a Buy rating on UFP Industries today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.68, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Garner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Garner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Builders Firstsource, and BMC Stock Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UFP Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.33.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Levin maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Levin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Levin covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Ramaco Resources, Contura Energy, and CONSOL Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.61, implying a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

