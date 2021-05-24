Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Trinseo (TSE), Codexis (CDXS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trinseo (TSE) and Codexis (CDXS) with bullish sentiments.

Trinseo (TSE)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Trinseo today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

Trinseo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.67, which is a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Codexis (CDXS)

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard maintained a Buy rating on Codexis today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.56.

Couillard has an average return of 123.1% when recommending Codexis.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is ranked #42 out of 7524 analysts.

Codexis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, implying a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.