Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: The Valens (VLNCF)

The Valens (VLNCF)

In a report issued on February 26, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Valens, with a price target of C$8.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.44.

Hedlin has an average return of 11.3% when recommending The Valens.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #2733 out of 7010 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Valens with a $3.37 average price target, implying a 144.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

