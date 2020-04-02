Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Teck Resources (TECK), Williams Co (WMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teck Resources (TECK) and Williams Co (WMB) with bullish sentiments.

Teck Resources (TECK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.31, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.5% and a 32.9% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.12, a 152.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Williams Co (WMB)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $22.31 average price target, a 60.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WMB: