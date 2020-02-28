Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Stantec (STN), Cascades (CADNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stantec (STN) and Cascades (CADNF) with bullish sentiments.

Stantec (STN)

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout maintained a Buy rating on Stantec yesterday and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.35, close to its 52-week high of $31.94.

Bout has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Stantec.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is ranked #4239 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $32.41 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cascades (CADNF)

In a report released yesterday, Hamir Patel from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Cascades, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Norbord.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cascades with a $11.19 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.