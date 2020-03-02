Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), B2Gold (BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) and B2Gold (BTG) with bullish sentiments.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is ranked #841 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $34.29 average price target.

B2Gold (BTG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 66.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $5.13 average price target.

