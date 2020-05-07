Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Smart Sand (SND), Royal Gold (RGLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smart Sand (SND) and Royal Gold (RGLD) with bullish sentiments.

Smart Sand (SND)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Smart Sand, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.7% and a 33.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Sand is a Hold with an average price target of $1.97.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.62, close to its 52-week high of $138.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $114.57 average price target.

