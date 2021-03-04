Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Roxgold (ROGFF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roxgold (ROGFF) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) with bullish sentiments.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 55.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.10 average price target, representing a 73.9% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$7.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.56.

