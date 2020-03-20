Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Repsol (REPYY), Total SA (TOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repsol (REPYY) and Total SA (TOT) with bullish sentiments.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol yesterday and set a price target of EUR12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #5191 out of 6124 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Repsol with a $15.39 average price target.

Total SA (TOT)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76, close to its 52-week low of $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.9% and a 31.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.48, which is a 159.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

