Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Parsley Energy (PE), Pioneer Natural (PXD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Parsley Energy (PE) and Pioneer Natural (PXD) with bullish sentiments.

Parsley Energy (PE)

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Gerdes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Resources, Antero Resources, and Cimarex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsley Energy with a $24.82 average price target, representing a 55.1% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.1% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Plains All American.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.67, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

