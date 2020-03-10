Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Oil States International (OIS), Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Oil States International (OIS) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Oil States International (OIS)

Oil States International received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Praveen Narra today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Narra is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Narra covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newpark Resources, National-Oilwell, and Propetro Holding.

Oil States International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Marshall Adkins today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Adkins is ranked #6069 out of 6214 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patterson-UTI is a Hold with an average price target of $8.12, a 200.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.