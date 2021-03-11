Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Mercer International (MERC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mercer International (MERC) with bullish sentiments.

Mercer International (MERC)

In a report issued on February 17, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mercer International, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.59, close to its 52-week high of $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 50.4% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Canfor.

Mercer International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.40, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.