Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Noble Energy (NBL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and Noble Energy (NBL) with bullish sentiments.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

In a report released today, Trey Grooms from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Martin Marietta Materials, with a price target of $309.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $260.00.

Grooms has an average return of 19.1% when recommending Martin Marietta Materials.

According to TipRanks.com, Grooms is ranked #2633 out of 5897 analysts.

Martin Marietta Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $299.17, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Noble Energy (NBL)

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on Noble Energy today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.49, close to its 52-week low of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Gerdes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Resources, Conocophillips, and Devon Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Noble Energy with a $27.13 average price target, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

