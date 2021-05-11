Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 72.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.39.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings today and set a price target of $19.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 76.4% and a 66.7% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.53, a 55.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

