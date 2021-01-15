Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) with bullish sentiments.

Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

In a report issued on November 3, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vireo Health International, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.20, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on November 11, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$3.50 price target.

