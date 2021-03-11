Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Franco Nev (FNV), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franco Nev (FNV) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Franco Nev (FNV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev yesterday and set a price target of C$200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.04.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 57.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.12, representing a 42.6% upside. In a report issued on March 7, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $197.00 price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Curaleaf Holdings with a $21.44 average price target, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.25 price target.

