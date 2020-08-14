Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Forterra (FRTA), Roxgold (ROGFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Forterra (FRTA) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Forterra (FRTA)

In a report issued on August 12, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Forterra, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.94, close to its 52-week high of $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forterra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on August 12, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.22, close to its 52-week high of $1.34.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1493 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.