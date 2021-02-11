Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: FMC (FMC), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FMC (FMC) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) with bullish sentiments.

FMC (FMC)

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on FMC today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FMC with a $130.75 average price target.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.45, close to its 52-week high of $39.11.

Zuanic has an average return of 177.4% when recommending Green Thumb Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #340 out of 7304 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Thumb Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.24.

