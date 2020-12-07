Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Culp (CULP), Livent (LTHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Culp (CULP) and Livent (LTHM) with bullish sentiments.

Culp (CULP)

In a report issued on December 4, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Culp, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.66, close to its 52-week high of $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 76.9% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

Culp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Livent (LTHM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Livent today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.15, close to its 52-week high of $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livent is a Hold with an average price target of $12.08.

