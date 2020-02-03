Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Core Laboratories (CLB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Core Laboratories (CLB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) with bullish sentiments.

Core Laboratories (CLB)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Core Laboratories on January 30 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.13, close to its 52-week low of $34.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 28.0% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Superior Energy Services, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.50, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners on January 31 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.77, close to its 52-week low of $25.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Products Partners with a $34.20 average price target, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

In a report issued on January 31, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.