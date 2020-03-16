Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Paramount Resources (PRMRF) and TC Energy (TRP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian Natural to Hold, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.32, close to its 52-week low of $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 34.4% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Antero Resources, and Devon Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $27.03 average price target, implying an 118.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$24.00 price target.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Birchcliff Energy.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.15, a 349.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy received a Hold rating and a C$55.00 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.43, close to its 52-week low of $34.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $54.64 average price target.

