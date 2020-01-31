Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13.

Wood has an average return of 23.8% when recommending Canadian Natural.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #3771 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $33.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 32.5% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Eldorado Gold, and Yamana Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $48.03, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.