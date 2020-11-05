Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Cabot (CBT), Chemours Company (CC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cabot (CBT), Chemours Company (CC) and Kinross Gold (KGC) with bullish sentiments.

Cabot (CBT)

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Buy rating on Cabot today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Spector is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Spector covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products, and Sealed Air.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50.

Chemours Company (CC)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.32, close to its 52-week high of $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.4% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.80, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

In a report released today, Greg Barnes from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Barnes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Hudbay Minerals.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.80, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

