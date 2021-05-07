Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Ashland (ASH), Avient (AVNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ashland (ASH) and Avient (AVNT) with bullish sentiments.

Ashland (ASH)

In a report issued on April 29, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ashland. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Sison covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, RPM International, and Westlake Chemical.

Ashland has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.80, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Avient (AVNT)

In a report issued on April 30, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Avient, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.31, close to its 52-week high of $53.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avient is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.14, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

