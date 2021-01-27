Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Aqua Metals (AQMS), First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aqua Metals (AQMS), First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and Uranium Energy (UEC) with bullish sentiments.

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Aqua Metals today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.22, close to its 52-week high of $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aqua Metals with a $2.00 average price target.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.98, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

Uranium Energy (UEC)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Energy, with a price target of $2.15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.88, implying a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.60 price target.

