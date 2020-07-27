Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Anglo American (AAUKF), FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Anglo American (AAUKF) and FRESNILLO (FNLPF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Anglo American (AAUKF)

UBS analyst Myles Allsop reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Allsop is ranked #3839 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $29.01 average price target, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a p1900.00 price target.

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report released today, Amos Fletcher from Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on FRESNILLO. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fletcher is ranked #6471 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FRESNILLO with a $13.03 average price target, which is a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p750.00 price target.

