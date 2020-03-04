Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Ameresco (AMRC), Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameresco (AMRC) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) with bullish sentiments.

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ameresco, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Ameresco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Independence Contract Drilling, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Independence Contract Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

