Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Alamos Gold (AGI), Kinross Gold (KGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alamos Gold (AGI) and Kinross Gold (KGC) with bullish sentiments.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.34, close to its 52-week high of $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $10.48 average price target, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.66, close to its 52-week high of $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 79.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $8.25 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

