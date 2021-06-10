Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Cascades (CADNF) with bullish sentiments.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle yesterday and set a price target of C$93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$72.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.35.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 52.8% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Freeport-McMoRan, and Hudbay Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wheaton Precious Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.32.

Cascades (CADNF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Cascades yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Cascades has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.