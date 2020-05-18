Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $20.75 average price target, which is a 414.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.21, close to its 52-week high of $67.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 45.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.