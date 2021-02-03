Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Zogenix (ZGNX), Mustang Bio (MBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX) and Mustang Bio (MBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.68, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $43.60 average price target.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $11.20 average price target, a 157.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

