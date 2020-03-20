Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), Verastem (VSTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) and Verastem (VSTM) with bullish sentiments.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.7% and a 26.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Revance Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $18.00 average price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading upgraded Verastem to Buy, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Verastem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.10, which is a 153.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.80 price target.

