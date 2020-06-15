Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.40, an 113.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio on June 12 and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.36, a 55.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.17.

