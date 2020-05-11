Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Wave Life Sciences (WVE), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) with bullish sentiments.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.44, close to its 52-week low of $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 45.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.