Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Vir Biotechnology (VIR), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vir Biotechnology (VIR), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and Otonomy (OTIC) with bullish sentiments.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and COMPASS Pathways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, an 88.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Leap Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, a 163.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Otonomy (OTIC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, implying a 125.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.