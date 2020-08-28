Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Forte Biosciences (FBRX) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.57, implying a 109.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.11, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $28.57 average price target.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital upgraded Forte Biosciences to Buy, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.69, close to its 52-week high of $29.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $60.00 average price target.

