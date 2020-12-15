Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes maintained a Buy rating on Veru on November 4 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.70, close to its 52-week high of $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Surgalign Holdings, Aziyo Biologics, and Alkermes.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VERU: