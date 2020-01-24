Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.91, close to its 52-week high of $237.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $246.44 average price target, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 75.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.00, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on January 10, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.