Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Guggenheim analyst Whitney Ijem maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $247.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ijem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Ijem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcturus Therapeutics, NeuBase Therapeutics, and Krystal Biotech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.65, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

In a report released today, Dana Flanders from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Flanders is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Flanders covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Ligand Pharma.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.