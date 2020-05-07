Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Veracyte (VCYT), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veracyte (VCYT) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Veracyte today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 75.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $31.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $199.42 average price target, which is a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.