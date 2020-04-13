Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: VBI Vaccines (VBIV), Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VBI Vaccines (VBIV) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report issued on April 9, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $4.50 average price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.75.

