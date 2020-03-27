Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Unum Therapeutics (UMRX), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Unum Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.51, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 36.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unum Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 127.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.