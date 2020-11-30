Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with bullish sentiments.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on October 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $122.42, close to its 52-week high of $124.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $110.70 average price target, representing a -8.1% downside. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.