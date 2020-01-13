Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) with bullish sentiments.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on January 10 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $70.13 average price target, a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Elanco Animal Health on January 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elanco Animal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

