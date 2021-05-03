Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) with bullish sentiments.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics on April 29 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.51.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 47.1% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chinook Therapeutics, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.20, a 160.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, and Krystal Biotech.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

