Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: TransMedics Group (TMDX), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TransMedics Group (TMDX), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96, close to its 52-week low of $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 215.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target, a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

