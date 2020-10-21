Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Thermo Fisher (TMO), Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with bullish sentiments.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Derik De Bruin maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher today and set a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $465.26, close to its 52-week high of $473.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Bruin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Exact Sciences, and 10x Genomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thermo Fisher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $468.14, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $477.00 price target.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Establishment Labs Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

