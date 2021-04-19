Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Adicet Bio (ACET)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Adicet Bio (ACET) and Theratechnologies (THTX) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.78.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 51.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, a 92.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies on April 16 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.26.

