Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), HCA Healthcare (HCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and HCA Healthcare (HCA) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.20, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.67, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

