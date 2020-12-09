Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Teleflex (TFX), uniQure (QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX), uniQure (QURE) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $382.96, close to its 52-week high of $409.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $399.71 average price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $67.22 average price target, a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $5.50 average price target.

